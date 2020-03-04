Caroline Flack's memoir is set to be re-released.

The 40-year-old television presenter - who sadly passed away last month after taking her own life - released 'Storm in a C Cup' in 2015 and now her publishers have confirmed they will be reprinting the book due to an ''increased demand''.

Publishing house Simon & Schuster told MailOnline: ''All author royalties go to Caroline Flack's estate.

''It is common for books to be reprinted on the back of increased demand following an author's death.''

The book returned to Amazon's Top 40 best-selling biographies chart last week.

The announcement comes shortly after it was revealed the 'Love Island' host was writing a new book which was set to be ''part self-help, part memoir'' prior to her death.

Days before her sudden death, Caroline's friend announced: ''She wants it to be more than just a story about her. She wants to talk about the problems she's encountered and how she's overcome them.

''She hopes to be able to help others who may be going through similar difficulties. Part self-help, part memoir is the style that Caroline is looking for.''

Meanwhile, 'Love Island' stars have donated the profits they made from their clothing collaborations to mental health charities following the host's death.

Last year's winner, Amber Gill, donated the profits from selected items from her MissPap collection to Mind.

She said: ''More importantly, go and shop it because at the minute myself and MissPap are donating 100 per cent of retail price on selected lines to Mind charity, which is very close to my heart at the minute.

''So please go and shop it.

''If you're going to shop, shop now, we are doing that until the first of the third.''

Her co-star Molly-Mae Hague also donated all of the profits from her PrettyLittleThing collection to the mental health charity.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Myself and the @prettylittlething team cancelled our launch dinner last night out of respect to Caroline and her family at this difficult time.

''We have decided to donate 100% of the profits of our latest edit together to @Mindcharity. Launching today, the donations will help Mind provide advice and support to anyone experiencing mental health problems.

''PrettyLittleThing and I will continue to support this matter which is close to our hearts.