Caroline Flack had a ''lucky escape'' from Andrew Brady, according to his ex-girlfriend.

The 'Love Island' presenter and the former 'Apprentice' candidate recently called time on their whirlwind romance, just three months after getting engaged, and his former love Rachel Eglin believes Caroline should be relieved.

Speaking to the Sunday People, Rachel said: ''He uses women. He has a knack of making girls think they're the most important person in the world, before moving on to the next best thing.

''Andrew used me, [radio presenter Rachael Rhodes] and Caroline. He used Rachael to up his profile and he's done the same with Caroline. Caroline's ¬definitely had a lucky escape.''

Rachel also claimed Andrew, 27, told her that he and Caroline, 38, had been fighting constantly before their split.

She said: ''I said congratulations on the engagement. He was like, 'It's not all it's made out to be. Things aren't great between me and Caroline. We always argue. But it's a great thing that's happened meeting her'.

''What he was saying was quite confusing. One minute he was saying it was s**t and not the life he wanted, and then he'd backtrack and say, 'Caroline's the best person I've met in my life'.

''He doesn't have a job, he has no money, he's got no life away from her. I got the sense he felt stifled.''

Caroline announced the split in a statement, saying: ''I'm sad to announce that Andrew and I have decided to part ways. Unfortunately it was not to be.

''I wish him all the best. At least there's a Villa waiting for me. It's back to the ol' grafting.''

The split came as a surprise as Caroline had previously insisted she was happier than ever with Andrew.

She said: ''Life is really good. This time last year I was in a completely different position. It just goes to show, you never know what's around the corner.

''I've always thought like that. I do this job because I live life a bit up and down and I'm never on a straight line.

''Now I've gone a bit more traditional - who would have thought it?

''You just get that instant thing with someone and when you're not in love you forget what that feeling is like.

''As soon as you fall in love again, that beautiful feeling comes back and you go, 'Uh-oh, here we are again!' That little heart flutter''.