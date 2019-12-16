Caroline Flack's boyfriend has defended her after she was arrested for assault.

Caroline, 40, was arrested at her home last week after a domestic dispute with boyfriend Lewis Burton, 27, but he has taken to social media to insist that his girlfriend ''doesn't deserve any of this''.

Tennis player turned model, Lewis wrote: ''I'm tired of the lies and abuse aimed at my girlfriend. This is not a witch hunt this is someone's life. I have not signed any NDA. Why would I? Caroline is the most lovely girl. Loyal and kind. She doesn't deserve any of this.''

Lewis' message came after it was revealed her former fiance Andrew Brady, 29, had sent a text to Lewis offering his support, which Lewis the model firmly rebuffed.

A source told MailOnline that Andrew texted Lewis with the message: ''I'm sure this is just the tip of the iceberg,'' while Lewis responded telling him to stay out of his business.

The insider added: ''Andrew wanted to be there for Lewis. He text him saying if he wanted to chat then he'd be open to talking as he 'knows what it's like'... but he was also keen to quiz Lewis on whether he'd signed a non-disclosure agreement.

''Lewis replied telling him to stay out of their business and made clear he'd not been asked to sign any documents.''

After news of Caroline's arrest was made public over the weekend, Andrew shared images of a NDA on his Instagram page, thought to be one that he had signed during his relationship with Caroline.

He captioned the post: ''Abuse has no agenda.''

Caroline is set to appear in court on 23 December, with a police spokesperson saying: ''Caroline Flack of Islington was charged on Friday, 13 December with assault by beating. She will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Monday, 23 December.

''This follows an incident at approximately 05:25hrs on Thursday, 12 December after reports of a man assaulted. He was not seriously injured.''