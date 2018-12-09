Caroline Flack has revealed that she started battling depression after winning 'Strictly Come Dancing' in 2014.
Caroline Flack has opened up about her battle with depression.
The 39-year-old TV presenter says her mental health problems started just days after she was crowned the winner of 'Strictly Come Dancing' in 2014 and she was prescribed anti-depressants while hosting 'The X Factor' in 2015.
Caroline's doctor recommended citalopram -- used to treat depression and panic attacks -- but the drugs left her feeling ''numb'' and she quit them after six months.
She told The Sun on Sunday: ''People see the celebrity lifestyle and assume everything is perfect, but we're just like everyone else. Everyone is battling something emotional behind closed doors -- that's life. Fame doesn't make you happy.
''Anti-depressants helped me get up in the morning, and stopped me from being sad, but what they also do is stop you from being happy.
''So I was just in this numb state. I stopped laughing at jokes, and that's just not me.
''I came off them after six months, as I realised feeling something was better than feeling nothing at all.''
Caroline revealed her friendship with Olly Murs took a hit after they were treated ''like a joke'' during their 'X Factor' presenting stint and she compared it a ''break-up''.
However, in the past year, the pair have reconciled and are getting their friendship back on track.
Caroline also explained that her on/off romance with Andrew Brady, 28, is currently off, explaining that although they have a ''passionate, raw love'', they need to be happy with themselves before they can be together again.
