Caroline Flack has been ''enjoying'' dating again after her split from Andrew Brady.

The 39-year-old TV presenter was briefly engaged to the 'Celebrity Big Brother' star last year, and after a heartbreaking 2018, she is completely over Andrew and having ''some fun''.

She told the latest issue of Cosmopolitan magazine: ''[I'm] getting back on the horse. I've been dating and really enjoying it. I've decided to give people a chance, go and date and have some fun with it. There doesn't always have to be an end-goal.''

Caroline - who was believed to have briefly rekindled her romance with rugby Danny Cipriani earlier this month - has also shot down rumours she has been seeing her personal trainer Bradley Simmonds and insisted they are simply close friends.

She said: ''Everyone keeps saying I'm dating him but I'm not. I wouldn't want to ruin it because he's the best thing. He's the only constant in my life right now.''

The 'Love Island' host famously dated Harry Styles when he was 17 and she was 31, and has also been romantically linked with dancer AJ Pritchard, 24, and while she is proud of her cougar tag, she wants to break down the barriers of dating over the age of 35.

Caroline also admitted that while it was ''the best feeling'' to be engaged to Andrew, she feels a lot more ''powerful'' when she is single.

She said: ''I hope I'm helping to break that narrative because I'm not the only woman in this position.

''You can't look on broken relationships as failures.

''Being engaged was the best feeling in the world - that someone wants to spend the rest of their life with you.

''We had a wonderful year but it didn't work out.

''I don't want anything bad to happen to Andrew, I wish nothing but good things for him. But I feel a lot more powerful when I'm on my own.''

Caroline's biggest lesson she has learned, is to keep her dating life off social media.

She advised: ''Don't put your love life on Instagram! It's nice to celebrate how you feel at a particular time, but don't get carried away.

''This time last year I was planning a wedding. Did it happen? No. ''Sometimes you think things are going to be forever and then ... of course they're not. It's happened a few times, so you get used to the feeling...''

Read the full interview in the July issue of Cosmopolitan - on sale 31st May 2019.