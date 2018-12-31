Caroline Flack spent much of 2018 ''dying inside''.

The 39-year-old television presenter took to Instagram on Sunday (30.12.18) to post her top nine pictures of the year - which Instagram chooses based on the number of likes each picture received - but said the images weren't reflective of her best moments in 2018, as she was in a bad place in at least four of the nine pictures chosen.

Caroline noted that she's ''learned many lessons this year'', and said her year wasn't represented by her Instagram pictures, but in the memories she made that ''will stay in [her] heart forever''.

She captioned the collage: ''My top 9..... funny isn't it... I look so happy ... except I know in 4 of those pictures I was dying inside ... my top 9 moments were not represented by these pictures but by things that happened and will stay in my heart forever ... I've learned many lessons this year mostly that everything is temporary .....moments , feelings , people , flowers (RK) ....... and also that having a puppy is hard bloody work . Happy new year (sic)''

This year has been tough for the 'Love Island' host, who was on cloud nine after getting engaged to reality star Andrew Brady after just three months of dating, before the pair split up multiple times and eventually called it quits for good earlier this month.

Confirming their on-off romance is officially over, Caroline said: ''I'm on my own now. So I'm sorting myself out, I'm doing what I want to do. I'm putting my head into this, into work and focusing on acting.''

While she admitted she will always care for Andrew, Caroline - who is currently starring in the West End production of 'Chicago' - insisted she is not going to get back together with him and said they both need time for themselves.

She said: ''Yeah, you know I like him. But I think we're both doing what we need to do at the minute. We're both looking after our own heads and doing our own thing. That's really important.''