Caroline Flack is ''scared'' it might be ''too late'' for her to have children.

The 39-year-old television presenter admits she's never been ready to settle down and start a family because she's too invested in her career, but says she would like to have children some day, and is worried she's leaving it too late to be able to conceive.

She said: ''I've never got to that point yet and I'm scared it's gonna get too late.

''Where I've wanted to go 'Right, maybe slow down, think about having kids and maybe think about settling down' but I've never had that, that's never been wired into me. It's really strange, I feel guilty for it sometimes, maybe I'm being selfish.''

The 'Love Island' host has had high profile romances with the likes of Harry Styles, Jack Street, Danny Cipriani, and Andrew Brady, and has said she once told a former partner she would give up her career for him - though she's glad she didn't.

She added: ''I did say the words 'I'll stop working, don't leave me'. He was going to leave. I didn't want him to go. But he left. Then I was like, why would I sacrifice everything for him? Why? Thank god I didn't give up my job!''

Caroline - who is currently dating tennis star Lewis Burton - says she never wanted a ''fairytale'' romance or had any desire to settle down, but was made to feel guilty over her single status.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, she said: ''Being single shouldn't be seen as a sign of a weakness. When you're on your own, you're more powerful because you're not relying on someone else.''

Meanwhile, Caroline previously admitted she ''regrets'' opening up about her relationship with ex-fiancé Andrew on social media, and she suggested it's better to keep some things ''private''.

She said: ''You can keep them private, but I think when you get carried away in the moment ... say, for instance, in my last relationship I put myself and my fiancé on Instagram, I can't really moan about people talking about it. There's a slight regret I did that.

''I try not to think about it. I could date someone that's 20, someone that's 104 but I'd just rather date someone nice.''