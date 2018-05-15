British TV star Caroline Flack has revealed she thinks she'll get married to Andrew Brady in a pub.
The 38-year-old TV star recently announced she's engaged to Andrew Brady following a whirlwind romance, but Caroline has admitted she hasn't had time to make any concrete plans and so she's envisioning herself tying the knot in a pub.
She confessed: ''It's going to be really close friends and family. Probably in a pub somewhere.''
Caroline freely acknowledges having terrible organisational skills, but one thing she has been able to decide is who will be her maid of ''fun''
The British beauty - who has previously dated Harry Styles - told the Metro newspaper: ''My sister is going to be my maid of fun. That's the only thing I have decided.''
Despite her upcoming wedding, Caroline and Andrew recently decided to go on a 12-day break together.
Caroline admitted the loved-up duo needed to leave the UK in order to escape the fuss surrounding their whirlwind romance.
She shared: ''I had a really long 12-day holiday ... a lot of time off.
''I'm really good at doing nothing. I can do nothing for hours.''
Meanwhile, Caroline recently admitted she had ''no idea'' her fiancé was planning a proposal.
The pair have only been dating since the beginning of the year, but Caroline had no hesitation about accepting his proposal when Andrew - who previously starred on 'The Apprentice' in the UK - got down on one knee last month.
She said: ''Andrew proposed totally out of the blue and it was very low key. I had no idea he was planning on asking me to marry him! But I knew things felt different in the lead-up; from the very first date with Andrew I felt as though I'd known him for years. I've never had that feeling before.''
