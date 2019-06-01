Caroline Flack is enjoying playing the field.

The 39-year-old TV presenter - who ended her engagement to Andrew Brady last year and recently enjoyed a brief fling with Danny Cipriani - revealed she doesn't have a specific type and is happy to date lots of different men in order to find 'The One'.

She told The Sun newspaper: ''It changes all the time, it's a chemistry thing. I don't have a complete type at all, no. You've got to try different flavours of crisps.

''Danny's a really nice guy, but I'm not seeing him. I'm going on dates but I'm not telling you who with.''

Caroline also revealed that after a tough 2018, she is happier than ever and is ''content'' to be single.

She said: ''I feel really content at the minute. I don't know if that's because I'm on my own and I'm sort of just relying on myself, which is always a nice place to be because you can always rely on yourself, can't you? I work really well like that.''

The 'Love Island' host famously dated Harry Styles when he was 17 and she was 31, and has also been romantically linked with dancer AJ Pritchard, 24, and while she is proud of her cougar tag, she wants to break down the barriers of dating over the age of 35.

Caroline also admitted that while it was ''the best feeling'' to be engaged to Andrew, she feels a lot more ''powerful'' when she is single.

She recently told Cosmopolitan magazine: ''I hope I'm helping to break that narrative because I'm not the only woman in this position. You can't look on broken relationships as failures.

''Being engaged was the best feeling in the world - that someone wants to spend the rest of their life with you. We had a wonderful year but it didn't work out.

''I don't want anything bad to happen to Andrew, I wish nothing but good things for him. But I feel a lot more powerful when I'm on my own.''

Caroline's biggest lesson she has learned, is to keep her dating life off social media.

She advised: ''Don't put your love life on Instagram! It's nice to celebrate how you feel at a particular time, but don't get carried away.

''This time last year I was planning a wedding. Did it happen? No. ''Sometimes you think things are going to be forever and then ... of course they're not. It's happened a few times, so you get used to the feeling...''