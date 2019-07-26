Caroline Flack is dating former tennis player Lewis Burton.

The unlucky-in-love TV presenter is moving on with the sportsman-turned-model, two months after her brief relationship with Danny Cipriani ended, and he has even been out to visit her in Majorca where she has been filming 'Love Island'.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Caroline and Lewis were introduced through mutual friends and have really hit it off. They've been on several dates now and are getting on really well.

''Lewis has been a true gent to Caroline and has patiently waited to see her.

''She has been jetting back and forth between London and Majorca as she juggles her presenting commitments but they have been spending time together when they can.

''They feel comfortable in each other's company and it seems to be going in the right direction.''

Caroline, 39, previously revealed she is ''enjoying'' dating again after calling off her engagement to 'The Apprentice' candidate Andrew Brady last year, and after a heartbreaking 2018, she is completely over Andrew and having ''some fun''.

She has said: ''[I'm] getting back on the horse. I've been dating and really enjoying it. I've decided to give people a chance, go and date and have some fun with it. There doesn't always have to be an end-goal.''

Caroline famously dated Harry Styles when he was 17 and she was 31, and has also been romantically linked with dancer AJ Pritchard, 24, and while she is proud of her cougar tag, she wants to break down the barriers of dating over the age of 35.

Caroline also admitted that while it was ''the best feeling'' to be engaged to Andrew, she feels a lot more ''powerful'' when she is single.

She explained: ''I hope I'm helping to break that narrative because I'm not the only woman in this position. You can't look on broken relationships as failures.

''Being engaged was the best feeling in the world - that someone wants to spend the rest of their life with you. We had a wonderful year but it didn't work out.

''I don't want anything bad to happen to Andrew, I wish nothing but good things for him. But I feel a lot more powerful when I'm on my own.''