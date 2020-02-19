Caroline Flack's cause of death has been ruled as suicide by hanging.

The 40-year-old presenter tragically took her own life at her London home on Saturday (15.02.20) and an inquest into her passing opened on Wednesday (19.02.20), where her cause of death was confirmed.

No members of the 'Love Island' presenter's family were present for the hearing at Poplar Coroner's Court in east London.

The inquest is expected to be adjourned for several weeks while the coroner gathers evidence including the post-mortem report and toxicology test results.

The news comes hours after Caroline's family shared her final unpublished Instagram post, which the presenter had been advised not to make public because she was reflecting on her arrest for allegedly assaulting boyfriend Lewis Burton.

She wrote in the post: ''For a lot of people, being arrested for common assault is an extreme way to have some sort of spiritual awakening but for me it's become the normal.

''I've been pressing the snooze button on many stresses in my life - for my whole life. I've accepted shame and toxic opinions on my life for over 10 years and yet told myself it's all part of my job. No complaining.

''The problem with brushing things under the carpet is .... they are still there and one day someone is going to lift that carpet up and all you are going to feel is shame and embarrassment.

''On December the 12th 2019 I was arrested for common assault on my boyfriend ...Within 24 hours my whole world and future was swept from under my feet and all the walls that I had taken so long to build around me, collapsed. I am suddenly on a different kind of stage and everyone is watching it happen.''

Caroline insisted she was ''not a domestic abuser'' and the events of the evening in December were simply ''an accident''.

She continued: ''I have always taken responsibility for what happened that night. Even on the night. But the truth is .... It was an accident.

''I've been having some sort of emotional breakdown for a very long time.

''But I am NOT a domestic abuser. We had an argument and an accident happened. An accident. The blood that someone SOLD to a newspaper was MY blood and that was something very sad and very personal.''

Caroline went on to apologise to her loved ones and admitted she was struggling to figure out how she'd get her ''life back''.

She added: ''The reason I am talking today is because my family can't take anymore. I've lost my job. My home. My ability to speak. And the truth has been taken out of my hands and used as entertainment.

''I can't spend every day hidden away being told not to say or speak to anyone.

''I'm so sorry to my family for what I have brought upon them and for what my friends have had to go through.

''I'm not thinking about 'how I'm going to get my career back.' I'm thinking about how I'm going to get mine and my family's life back.

''I can't say anymore than that.''