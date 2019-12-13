Caroline Flack has been arrested and charged with assault by beating following an alleged fight at her home.

The 40-year-old television presenter was taken into police custody on Friday (13.12.19) morning, following allegations of a fight at the home she shares with her 27-year-old boyfriend Lewis Burton, which took place on Thursday (12.12.19).

According to MailOnline, six police card were seen outside the 'Love Island' host's London home, and a man - believed to be Lewis - was treated for injuries.

A Met Police spokesperson told the publication: ''Caroline Flack, 40, of Islington was charged on Friday, 13 December with assault by beating. She will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Monday, 23 December.

''This follows an incident at approximately 05:25hrs on Thursday, 12 December after reports of a man being assaulted. He was not seriously injured.''

The unnamed man was treated by paramedics, and a London Ambulance Service spokesperson claimed they were called out to reports of a ''person unwell'' in the Islington area.

They said: ''We were called yesterday (Thursday 12 December) at 5.28am to reports of a person unwell in Islington. We sent an ambulance to the scene and took a person to hospital.''

Whilst the man had ''sustained injuries'' in the alleged fight, it has been claimed he was not ''seriously'' hurt.

The spokesperson added: ''Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service. A man sustained injuries, which are not thought to be serious. A woman was arrested at the location on suspicion of actual bodily harm.''

Caroline and Lewis have been in a relationship since July this year, and the couple recently became the subject of engagement rumours.

However, a representative for Caroline insisted in November the pair are ''100 percent not engaged''.