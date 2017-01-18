Caroline Flack has split from Blue Logan.

The 37-year-old television presenter had been dating the British artist for three months, but it has been reported the pair have decided to part ways in a ''mutual decision'' which will see them remain ''close friends''.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Caroline and Blue have decided to split.

''It was a mutual decision and there are no hard feelings.

''Both parties are happy and remain close friends.''

The former 'X Factor' host - who has been romantically linked to Harry Styles and Olly Murs in the past - and the artist reportedly started dating back in October, when the beauty was seen posting his artwork on her social media platforms.

A source said at the time: ''Caroline is so happy with Blue. They've been enjoying each other's company and she's very proud of his work as an illustrator, not to mention how handsome she finds him.

''Blue has completely won over her friends. They all approve.''

The break-up comes after the 'Strictly Come Dancing' winner was left heartbroken at the end of 2014 when her boyfriend Jack Street, who she had dated for 18 months, allegedly cheated on her with 'Glee' actress Dianna Agron.

And despite now being single again, Caroline won't be turning to dating apps like Tinder to help her find her next beau, as she previously admitted she's more of a ''traditionalist'' when it comes to romance.

She said: ''Loads of my friends are on Tinder and I'll have a play with theirs, but I'm more of a traditionalist.

''I like the art of conversation, plus it's a chemistry thing. But never say never. I just want to be happy either way, but I'm quite content at the moment... just me and my cat, Waffle.''