Caroline Flack's on-off romance with Andrew Brady is over.

The 39-year-old TV presenter got engaged to the former 'Apprentice' star after just three months of dating but their romance has been marred by rows, break-ups and reconciliations, although Caroline insists their relationship has now ended for good.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, she said: ''I'm on my own now. So I'm sorting myself out, I'm doing what I want to do. I'm putting my head into this, into work and focusing on acting.''

While she admitted she will always care for Andrew, Caroline - who is currently starring in the West End production of 'Chicago' - insisted she is not going to get back together with him and said they both need time for themselves.

She said: ''Yeah, you know I like him. But I think we're both doing what we need to do at the minute. We're both looking after our own heads and doing our own thing. That's really important.''

Caroline and Andrew met in January and got engaged in April but first split up in July.

The break-up came as a surprise as Caroline had previously insisted she knew Andrew was the person she wanted to marry two days after meeting him, because they had an ''instant connection''.

She said: ''It was pretty instant. I think it was the second day we met! It sounds really weird and at the time I thought, 'No, don't be silly brain. Go back in your shell' but when I look back on it that feeling hasn't changed.''

Caroline also admitted Andrew made her ''heart flutter'', a feeling she had forgotten about when she wasn't in love.

Speaking in May, she said: ''Life is really good. This time last year I was in a completely different position. It just goes to show, you never know what's around the corner.

''I've always thought like that. I do this job because I live life a bit up and down and I'm never on a straight line.

''Now I've gone a bit more traditional - who would have thought it?

''You just get that instant thing with someone and when you're not in love you forget what that feeling is like.

''As soon as you fall in love again, that beautiful feeling comes back and you go, 'Uh-oh, here we are again!' That little heart flutter''.