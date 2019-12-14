Caroline Flack reportedly needed hospital treatment after accidentally cutting herself on broken glass during an alleged fight at her home.

The 40-year-old television presenter was taken into police custody on Friday (13.12.19) morning, following allegations of a dispute at the home she shares with her 27-year-old boyfriend Lewis Burton, which took place on Thursday (12.12.19) and The Sun newspaper reports that Caroline received an accidental injury and was treated by medical professionals.

Speaking about the fight, a neighbour told the newspaper: ''I was woken by police and paramedics in the early hours of Thursday morning.

''There were several police cars at Caroline's house. I know Caroline and this new man. She's very friendly and always speaks to us. I hope things sort themselves out.''

A spokesperson for Caroline added: ''We confirm that police attended Caroline's home following a private domestic incident. She is co-operating with the appropriate people to resolve matters. We will not be making any further comment for legal reasons.''

A Met Police spokesperson told MailOnline: ''Caroline Flack, 40, of Islington was charged on Friday, 13 December with assault by beating. She will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Monday, 23 December.

''This follows an incident at approximately 05:25hrs on Thursday, 12 December after reports of a man being assaulted. He was not seriously injured.''

Caroline and Lewis have been in a relationship since July this year, and the couple recently became the subject of engagement rumours.

However, a representative for Caroline insisted in November the pair are ''100 percent not engaged''.