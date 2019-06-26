Caroline Flack has accepted her cougar status and doesn't ''think about'' age.

The 39-year-old star has admitted she ''regrets'' opening up about her relationship with ex-fiance Andrew Brady on social media, and she suggested it's better to keep some things ''private''.

Speaking on 'Shopping With Keith Lemon' - which airs Thursday (27.06.19) - she said: ''You can keep them private, but I think when you get carried away in the moment... say, for instance, in my last relationship I put myself and my fiancé on Instagram, I can't really moan about people talking about it. There's a slight regret I did that.

''I try not to think about it. I could date someone that's 20, someone that's 104 but I'd just rather date someone nice.''

Opening up on her ideal man, the 'Love Island' host revealed a ''good sense of humour'' is important.

She added: ''I do like someone with a good sense of humour, someone who doesn't take life too seriously and someone that's just nice.''

Caroline recently revealed she is ''enjoying'' dating again after calling off her engagement last year, and after a heartbreaking 2018, she is completely over Andrew and having ''some fun''.

She previously said: ''[I'm] getting back on the horse. I've been dating and really enjoying it. I've decided to give people a chance, go and date and have some fun with it. There doesn't always have to be an end-goal.''

famously dated Harry Styles when he was 17 and she was 31, and has also been romantically linked with dancer AJ Pritchard, 24, and while she is proud of her cougar tag, she wants to break down the barriers of dating over the age of 35.

Caroline also admitted that while it was ''the best feeling'' to be engaged to Andrew, she feels a lot more ''powerful'' when she is single.

She explained: ''I hope I'm helping to break that narrative because I'm not the only woman in this position. You can't look on broken relationships as failures.

''Being engaged was the best feeling in the world - that someone wants to spend the rest of their life with you. We had a wonderful year but it didn't work out.

''I don't want anything bad to happen to Andrew, I wish nothing but good things for him. But I feel a lot more powerful when I'm on my own.''