Carolina Herrera's nephew has been murdered.

The bodies of 34-year-old Reinaldo Jose Herrera and 31-year-old Fabrizio Mendoza were found last week on a highway in Venezuela, connecting Caracas to La Guaira, after they were reportedly abducted by criminals last week.

According to several news outlets in Venezuela, Reinaldo and his business partner were abducted after dining out at a restaurant. A ransom was demanded and paid but the pair were still shot and killed.

The public prosecutor's office confirmed that the pair had been found dead but did not offer any further details.

Opposition leader Roland Carreno added that Reinaldo was the nephew of the Venezuelan-American designer.

Reinaldo was the son of Luis Felipe Herrera Guevara, whose brother Reinaldo Herrera is married to Caroline, 78.

The designer and her family have not yet commented on the tragic events.

Venezuela has one of the highest murder rates in the world, and this year it reached a rate of 70.1 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Carolina - who debuted The Carolina Herrera brand in 1981 - was born in Caracas and married Reinaldo in 1968.

The pair currently live in New York and have two daughters and six grandchildren.