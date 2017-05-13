Carolina Herrera has spoken out after her nephew was murdered in Venezuela.

The 78-year-old fashion designer has taken to Instagram to post a touching statement in memory of her nephew Reinaldo, 34, and his colleague, 31-year-old Fabrizio Mendoza, following news that their bodies had been found on a highway in Venezuela - which connects Caracas to La Guaira - after they were reportedly abducted by criminals last week.

Posting a picture of herself and Reinaldo on the House of Herrera Instagram account, Carolina said: ''Thank you so much for all your thoughtful messages. The family and I appreciate your kindness. Our only hope is that the tragic assassination of our young nephew, Reinaldo and his colleague, Fabrizio will serve to mitigate the terrible carnage and murders that are committed against our youth in Venezuela. The Electoral Results must be respected. The Communist Dictatorship must go. ''-Carolina Herrera (sic)''

According to several news outlets in Venezuela, Reinaldo and his business partner were abducted after dining out at a restaurant. A ransom was demanded and paid but the pair were still shot and killed.

The public prosecutor's office confirmed that the pair had been found dead but did not offer any further details.

Reinaldo was the son of Luis Felipe Herrera Guevara, whose brother - also named Reinaldo Herrera - is married to Caroline.

Venezuela has one of the highest murder rates in the world, and this year it reached a rate of 70.1 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Carolina - who debuted The Carolina Herrera brand in 1981 - was born in Caracas and married Reinaldo in 1968.

The pair currently live in New York and have two daughters and six grandchildren.