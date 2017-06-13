Carole King is to release her iconic 'Tapestry: Live At Hyde Park' concert on CD, DVD and digitally.

The 75-year-old music legend performed her seminal album 'Tapestry' live for the first time ever when she headlined Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park in London in July last year.

The 'It's Too Late' hitmaker - who was playing her first concert in the UK for 27 years - was welcomed onto the stage by a video tribute that included messages from Sir Elton John and Tom Hanks as her thousands of fans cheered wildly.

In the clip that was broadcast, the 70-year-old 'Tiny Dancer' hitmaker said of the star: ''She's the quintessential singer/songwriter. I can't thank her enough because without her I would have never wanted to write songs. I always wanted to write songs like Gerry Goffin and Carole King.''

Hanks, 60, added: ''There wasn't a woman on the planet earth that, sometimes even your mum, who didn't take 'Tapestry' and hold the album to their heart and say, 'This is real.'''

Now fans will be able to relive the live show, a moment in musical history, with the release of the package, which includes the entire concert and Carole herself giving fans an insight into the making her esteemed second record.

Acknowledging the 45 years that have passed since the album's original release, King said at the concert: ''So, this is what 74 looks like ... I'm old but I want you to know I'm OK with it.''

King's set was watched by a host of stars including One Direction's Niall Horan, Suki Waterhouse, Georgia May Jagger and her sister Lizzie Jagger, Dominic Cooper, Kelly Jones, Mel C and Will Young.

'Tapestry: Live At Hyde Park', which is being released via Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, and Rockingale Records on September 1.

The CD tracklisting is as follows:

'I Feel The Earth Move'

'So Far Away'

'It's Too Late'

Home Again

'Beautiful'

'Way Over Yonder'

'You've Got A Friend'

'Where You Lead'

'Will You Love Me Tomorrow?'

'Smackwater Jack'

'Tapestry'

'(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman'

Medley Intro

Goffin/King Medley:

'Take Good Care Of My Baby'

'It Might As Well Rain Until September'

'Go Away Little Girl'

'I'm Into Something Good'

'One Fine Day'

'Hey Girl'

'Chains'

'Jazzman'

'Up On The Roof'

'Locomotion'

'I Feel the Earth Move (Reprise)'

'You've Got A Friend' (Reprise)'