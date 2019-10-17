Carol McGiffin and Dougie Poynter shared a steamy snog 11 years ago.

The 49-year-old TV presenter and the 31-year-old McFly bassist's saucy secret was revealed when a clip of the kiss was played on 'Loose Women' during Dougie's appearance on the show on Thursday (17.10.19).

Carol explained: ''We were pushed into it. Dougie was very polite about it.''

And he added: ''I was so drunk that night! That was back in my drinking days.''

Carol previously spoke about the kiss in 1998, explaining: ''Poor boy! It must be like kissing your grandma. I watched McFly on T4 afterwards and Dougie said how horny he thought that kiss was. I found the quote on the internet and printed it out - I was going to have it framed.''

Meanwhile, McFly recently announced a UK arena tour for 2020.

The 'Love Is Easy' hitmakers - comprised of Dougie, Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones and Harry Judd - sold out their one-off show in London in November in mere and decided to follow it up with a full UK tour.

McFly will head out on tour in April next year, and will play a total of 11 shows in 11 different towns and cities throughout the end of April and beginning of May, hitting locations including Liverpool, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Cardiff, Bournemouth, Brighton, London, Birmingham, and Nottingham.

The announcement also comes after the 'Obviously' singers released new original material in the form of 'The Lost Songs', which is a compilation of material from the McFly vaults, accumulated after the release of their last album, 'Above The Noise', and before the launch of collaborative project McBusted.

'The Lost Songs' - which is comprised of songs originally intended for their unreleased sixth album - is being made freely available on Spotify and all major platforms, and the band are releasing one song per week.