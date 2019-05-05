Carly Rae Jepsen wrote 200 songs for her new album.

The 33-year-old star is a self-confessed workaholic and admitted she struggled to whittle down the 200 songs she wrote for her fourth record 'Dedicated', which is set for release on May 17.

She said: ''I rarely write a song and am like, 'It's done!' It's sort of my passion and obsession in a way: late at night being like, 'I found the lyric!' I envy writers that are like, 'I just wrote this and put it on the album.' I'm like, 'How do you sleep at night?!' ''

And Carly revealed her album is inspired by love, both her break-up with her ex, photographer David Kalani Larkins, and her relationship with her current musician boyfriend.

She told Rolling Stone: ''When you get to the place where you know somebody, and they've seen your absolute embarrassing worst and love you still, there's a rush and a high. I try to create that with the music that I make: a feeling of a moment being so intense that you're present in it and you're nowhere else.''

Carly found fame with the catchy track 'Call Me Maybe' but it was her follow-up album that resonated with fans and Carly isn't interested in huge, worldwide fame but instead she wants to make an emotional connection with her fans through her music.

She said: ''Here's how I'll put it. I would much rather have a small and mighty group of people who are getting what I love about music and connecting than a 'Call Me Maybe' ever again.''