﻿Carly Rae Jepsen dazzled with a 24-song pop spectacle at London's O2 Academy Brixton on Saturday night (08.02.20)

The Canadian pop star's latest leg of 'The Dedicated Tour' - in support of her fourth studio album - saw the singer play her biggest UK headline show to date at the South London venue.

Carly - who recently revealed she'd love to move to the UK, where her British songwriter boyfriend James Flannigan hails from - sent her fans into a frenzy as she performed her biggest hits, 'Call Me Maybe' and 'I Really Like You', early on in her set.

New single, 'Let's Be Friends', was met with the same rapturous response, less than 24 hours after it was released.

The whole room knew every line, proving just how 'dedicated' they are to the 'Good Time' hitmaker.

Carly's set was comprised of tracks from her last three albums, with highlights including 'Boy Problems', 'E·MO·TION', and of course, 'I Really Like You' and 'Call Me Maybe'.

In between songs, Carly shared some snippets from her diary, such as having to get the ex-lover who inspired 2019's 'Julien' to sign a disclaimer before she could release the track.

She then declared: ''Julien, as of today, I have no real feelings for you anymore.''

Other tales included the time she split up with someone on a mountain, and had to awkwardly make the trek back down with them.

The fun theatrical performance - which saw the singer aptly perform under a glittering disco ball and dance to a saxophone solo - also saw Carly recreate her 'Too Much' music video, with her band donning bleach blonde wigs to match her own hair.

The 34-year-old singer shared that the song is about finding a partner, where being ''too much'' is no such thing.

Meanwhile, Carly's British fans could see much more of her in the future as she revealed this week that she fancies moving to the UK.

She said: ''I could see myself living there. There's so much that I love. I made James take me to high tea. That was fun. I always do a night-time bike ride too.''

Carly's 'Dedicated Tour' continues in Paris on Monday (10.02.20).

Following shows in Europe, Carly is set play Coachella in California on April 11, before playing further dates in the US, with her current live schedule set to conclude at the Governors Ball in New York on June 6.

Carly's set list was as follows:

No Drug Like Me

E·MO·TION

Run Away With Me

Julien

Happy Not Knowing

Call Me Maybe

Now That I Found You

Gimmie Love

Feels Right

Fever

Cry

Want You In My Room

Too Much

When I Needed You

I Really Like You

Let's Be Friends

Everything He Needs

All That

Boy Problems

Party for One

Encore:

Real Love

Let's Get Lost

Cut to the Feeling