Carly Rae Jepsen is set to release her first song of 2019 next week.
Carly Rae Jepsen will release her new single 'Now That I Found You' on February 27.
The 33-year-old singer has released a slew of singles since her 2015 LP 'Emotion' - but she will give her fans the first taste of her new record next week.
Teasing the track's release date on Twitter, she wrote: ''One week til #NowThatIFoundYou http://smarturl.it/NTIFY.Presave (sic)''
The upcoming song - which was previewed on a trailer for Netflix's 'Queer Eye' recently - even has its own emoji on the micro-blogging app.
The Canadian star previously admitted she is taking her time picking the ''cream of the crop'' from the songs she's penned for her new album.
The 'Call Me Maybe' hitmaker doesn't want to rush release the process or go with tracks which seem the most ''obvious'' choice.
Giving an update on the much-awaited release, she said: ''I am writing, I can tell you that. This is the favourite part of what I do and that's the creating a body of work.
''So when I am in this stage it is like getting tunnel vision. Whenever I am offered something I ask myself if it takes away from the album.
''Part of the process is over-writing. Like for this next project I am already 75 songs deep.
''I think I am nearly done with that and the next step is figuring out what is the cream of the crop from that group.''
The 'I Really Like You' hitmaker wants to ensure that her new material is entirely different to her previous work.
She said: ''I normally write in a bunch of different directions at once.
''Now, the thing that I noticed, generally with a lot of artists, is that we try to put out the most obvious choices.
''I am trying really hard not to do [that] and instead offer something fresh and different from what I did before.
''It is all about showing some kind of growth with each project.''
The musical - who toured with Katy Perry on her 'WITNESS: Tour' last year - recently said she has a ''game plan'' starting to take shape.
She said: ''I'll say this: I have my own little game plan, but life's a mystery, and you never know what could happen.
''I'm open to a little flexibility in that, obviously. I don't run the show in terms of what happens [when], but I definitely feel like I'm starting to have a game plan, yes.''
