Carly Rae Jepsen is taking her time picking the ''cream of the crop'' from the songs she's penned for her new album.

The 'Call Me Maybe' hitmaker doesn't want to rush release her follow-up to 2015's 'Emotion' or go with tracks which seem the most ''obvious'' choice.

Giving an update on the much-awaited release, she said: ''I am writing, I can tell you that. This is the favourite part of what I do and that's the creating a body of work.

''So when I am in this stage it is like getting tunnel vision. Whenever I am offered something I ask myself if it takes away from the album.

''Part of the process is over-writing. Like for this next project I am already 75 songs deep.

''I think I am nearly done with that and the next step is figuring out what is the cream of the crop from that group.''

The 31-year-old pop star wants to ensure that her new material is entirely different to her previous work.

She told The National: ''I normally write in a bunch of different directions at once.

''Now, the thing that I noticed, generally with a lot of artists, is that we try to put out the most obvious choices.

''I am trying really hard not to do [that] and instead offer something fresh and different from what I did before.

''It is all about showing some kind of growth with each project.''

The blonde beauty - who is on the road with Katy Perry on her 'WITNESS: Tour' this month - recently said she has a ''game plan'' starting to take shape.

She said: ''I'll say this: I have my own little game plan, but life's a mystery, and you never know what could happen.

''I'm open to a little flexibility in that, obviously. I don't run the show in terms of what happens [when], but I definitely feel like I'm starting to have a game plan, yes.''