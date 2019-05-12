Carly Rae Jepsen likes to share food on dinner dates.

The 'Call Me Maybe' hitmaker has been dating British-born musician-and-producer James Flannigan - who is best known as a member of the pop punk band Stiff Dylans from the movie 'Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging' - for the past two years, and has revealed she has a ''secret agenda'' of making her partner think he's chosen their meal at restaurants.

Speaking on the 'Table Manners with Jessie Ware' podcast, Carly confessed: ''I have a real passion for sharing food when we go out and I also have a secret agenda of what those things should be.

''The first 10 minutes is me trying to make it feel like the lamb was your decision.''

When Jessie said she is exactly the same but always eats her food first, the 33-year-old Canadian said that she believes touring makes them eat their food greedily because they are strapped for time.

She continued: ''[Sharing food] that's a trait of touring, I feel, because you have like 10 minutes.''

Asked what her comfort food is when she is back home, the 'I Really Like You' singer said: ''I'd probably say Italian. Both of my stepparents are Italian strangely enough.''

Meanwhile, Carly - who previously dated singer-and-producer Matthew Koma, who has just got engaged to Hilary Duff, between 2012 and 2015 - also confessed that she thought her boyfriend James Flannigan was ''trouble'' at first and that it took her partner ''a while'' to persuade her that she should be with him.

She spilled: ''He is [a Brit]. We were best friends for like a year, and I always thought he was just trouble, but then he kind of convinced me after a while that we were a good idea, so we've been together for about two years now.''

The pair met at a songwriting camp in Nicaragua in the US and their first date was with her mother Alexandra.

She said: ''As predictable as it is, he's a musician & producer as well, so we met the usual way at work, and we'd both been invited to a songwriters' camp in Nicaragua.''

On their unusual first date, she added: ''I think my mum invited him over for dinner at one point when she was in LA with me.

''I was like, OK, cool he's not gonna come, it's like a family dinner, but he arrived and then it felt very date-like. I think our first date was with my mother.''

Listen to the full episode to 'Table Manners with Jessie Ware' here: www.tablemannerspodcast.com