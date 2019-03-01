Carly Rae Jepsen secretly filmed Seal eating ''an entire loaf of bread'' on a private jet.

The 'Call Me Maybe' hitmaker was sharing a flight with the 'Kiss From A Rose' star and singer Michael Bolton on their way to ''some gala event'', and she has opened up about the bizarre journey with her unlikely travel companions.

Appearing on Zane Lowe's 'Beats 1' radio show for Apple Music, she said: ''Fun fact: Seal ate an entire loaf of bread one slice at a time. It was gluten-free though.

''So that's good... [The video is] in my phone... The way it happened... He opened the bread, he removed a piece, he closed the bread, he ate the whole piece, nothing on it. Then he did it all over again.''

Carly ''had so many questions'' about the turn of events, and she took the video so she could ask a friend what they thought was going on.

However, she admitted Seal might have noticed her covert filming, and said it was ''a little awkward''.

She said: ''That's probably why things were a little awkward for the rest of the flight. Yeah, maybe.''

But despite her fears, the 33-year-old singer thinks it's ''really easy'' to take a sneaky video without anyone knowing.

She explained: ''It's really easy. You can take a secret video and pretend you're texting and you just have the phone up. Everyone's done that before.''

Meanwhile, the singer released her new single 'Now That I Found You' on Wednesday (27.02.19), and she has opened up about plans for her follow-up to her her 2015 LP 'Emotion'.

She said: ''I am writing, I can tell you that. This is the favourite part of what I do and that's the creating a body of work.

''So when I am in this stage it is like getting tunnel vision. Whenever I am offered something I ask myself if it takes away from the album.

''Part of the process is over-writing. Like for this next project I am already 75 songs deep. I think I am nearly done with that and the next step is figuring out what is the cream of the crop from that group.''