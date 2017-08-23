Carly Rae Jepsen is giving fans no clue as to when she will release new music.
Carly Rae Jepsen says it's a ''mystery'' as to when she'll release her next record.
The 'Call Me Maybe' hitmaker hasn't given fans a studio album since 2015's 'Emotion' and is in no hurry to drop music right away, but she says she has a ''game plan'' starting to take shape.
She told Vulture: ''I'll say this: I have my own little game plan, but life's a mystery, and you never know what could happen.
''I'm open to a little flexibility in that, obviously. I don't run the show in terms of what happens [when], but I definitely feel like I'm starting to have a game plan, yes.''
The 31-year-old beauty - who is set to join Katy Perry on her 'WITNESS: Tour' in September - says the most important thing to her is to make music of a high standard that she can leave behind as a legacy, as she doesn't measure her success through record sales.
Asked if her fans are getting the ''real'' her, she explained: ''I feel like every year, I'm painfully stripping closer and closer.
''Also, I've made some changes in the way I look at the business and my place in it.
''I don't care that much about maybe some of the things that I should care about, but the ultimate thing for me is caring about leaving something good after I die.
''So I'm not really worried about how well it sells or how well it does.
''The game is fun, yes.
''I understand the game. But I'm never going to sacrifice what I think is the quality of something to win. I think the only way to really win at the game -- and by the game, I mean the business -- is to win it authentically, almost by accident, because it just was a true version of yourself.
''I'm not going to be satisfied if something works and felt like it wasn't me, you know?''
