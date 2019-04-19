Carly Rae Jepsen thinks her latest track 'Julien' is the ''heart'' of her new album.

The 33-year-old singer is set to release 'Dedicated' - her fourth studio record - next month, and she has revealed her brand new single helped her figured out what ''direction'' the entire LP would take.

Unveiling the song this week, she tweeted: '''Julien' is the song that taught me the heart and direction of this album. Couldn't keep him for myself any longer.''

The deep track sees Carly singing about being obsessed with a lover as ''the last breath that I breathe''.

She sings: ''I tried another, to keep me satisfied. But all you colours are still dancing in my mind.''

'Julien' is the third single to be released from the upcoming album - which is set to drop on May 17 - following 'Now That I Found You' and 'No Drug Like Me'.

Carly confirmed her fourth LP - her first since 2015's 'Emotion' - earlier this month, and the 'I Really Like You' hitmaker previously revealed she has gone down a different route for the new collection.

She said: ''I normally write in a bunch of different directions at once. Now, the thing that I noticed, generally with a lot of artists, is that we try to put out the most obvious choices.

''I am trying really hard not to do [that] and instead offer something fresh and different from what I did before. It is all about showing some kind of growth with each project.''