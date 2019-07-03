Carly Rae Jepsen has made a disco album which will ''probably never be released''.

The 33-year-old star created an ''understated disco, living room dance party'' record after ''digging into some Abba stuff'' during a trip to Sweden - the legendary group's homeland - but she insists her unreleased album ''shouldn't'' ever come out.

She said: ''I had an album I named 'Disco Sweat' that will probably never be released, and shouldn't.

''I started off with a very strong intention to make an understated disco, living room dance party thing. I think that came from going to Sweden and really digging into some ABBA stuff.

''Then exploring the 70s. I did 80s last time, maybe I'll do this. But it was never that simple. I think there are songs on the new album that achieved kinda what I was envisaging, I think 'Julian' is a good example of that.

''I ended up getting out of a rut, and found some songs that were a little 90s that I wanted to include, a little something that made more sense than this 'Disco Sweat', that will be buried in my backyard.''

Carly feels a lot more confident about what she is ''comfortable making'', and now creates music based on what feels ''authentic and true'' to her, rather than what people will like.

Speaking to SF Weekly, she added: ''I think I've grown to have more confidence in my line of pop music and what I feel comfortable making, and what I feel inspired to make.

''Not judging it next to anything else and knowing that those who connect to it will connect.

''There's been freedom in that, I think. When I was younger and first moved to Los Angeles, I think I was in the space of 'What will people like?' rather than 'What will feel authentic and true to me?'

''That's a scary and brave thing to do in music, but I think I'm getting better and better at that.''

Last month, the 'Really Like You' hitmaker admitted becoming famous made her love of music feel more like a ''great responsibility''.

She said: ''You have to be careful, it's easy to lose yourself in fame and be swallowed up by people's perception of you. I was losing my happiness.

''My idea of joy - singing on stage - started to feel like a great responsibility.''