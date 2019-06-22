Carly Rae Jepsen is ''addicted'' to Instagram.

The 'Call Me Maybe' hitmaker admitted her use of social media has become a ''problem'' so she's trying to cut back because she knows it isn't ''healthy''.

She told Q magazine: ''I'm full-on addicted to Instagram - it's a problem.

''A lot of my job is all hurry-up-and-wait so it's easy to get addicted to online chess or cute animal videos and you don't know much time has been taken up. It's something I'm working at. It isn't healthy.''

The 33-year-old singer is trying to stay busy with hobbies but a stint at bread making didn't go well so she's turned her attention to something much riskier instead - rock climbing.

She said: ''I've given up on my bread-making project - I burned out two of four loaves in the first week - so rock climbing is my new hobby.

''What do I get out of it? Sore arms. There's something about the challenge and achievement of it, so far it's felt like little victories.

''I have anxiety just thinking about 'Free Solo' (documentary about Alex Honnold's ascent of El Capitan) - what a feat. I woke up in the middle of the night from a nightmare feeling I was falling after watching it. I don't think I'll do it without a rope myself.''

And Carly finds it ''humbling'' to try a ''new reality'' every now and again.

She added: ''Go try a new reality for a while, meet new people, change cities - it helps you grow and it's humbling. I need to do that every couple of years.

''Doing 'Cinderella' on Broadway was a perfect example of a humbling experience. It was a new world but I ended up meeting some lifelong friends.''