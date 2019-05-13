Carly Rae Jepsen feels more confident in her ''weirdness'' now.

The 'Call Me Maybe' hitmaker says she has much more self-assurance nowadays as she slammed pop's obsession with body image.

She told The Observer: ''I don't love the way that in pop music, your body and face seem to be a big selling point. I told them, I'm 33, I've had years of putting my face on stuff. I want it to be purposeful.

''I'm not wanting to hide away but image can be everything for some artists, and I thought, God, I can't compete with that. I feel more confident in my age and my weirdness now, and the fact that my fashion doesn't really have anything to do with what's fashionable. Now, I might make a bad outfit choice, but at least it's me making the decision.''

Meanwhile, Carly previously opened up about fame and she confessed is sometimes ''just not in the mood'' to be recognised.

She said: ''It was shocking to me to be recognised. It was shocking to have no make-up on and go to the store and have people be like, 'Oh, hey.' Everyone's experience with LA is either love, or it takes a couple years to adjust to it, if you've come from a different world.

''I landed in a place that I had never spent any significant time before, and I was suddenly famous. Sometimes you're just not in the mood. I remember going to fro-yo, and I didn't have [cash]. The girl was like, 'Are you the girl...' and I was like, 'No, I get that a lot though!' I just would like my fro-yo and to get out of here.''