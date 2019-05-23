Carly Rae Jepsen doesn't want her new song to mirror the success of 'Call Me Maybe'.

The 33-year-old singer doesn't want any of the tracks on her new LP 'Dedicated' to have the same success as her breakout hit as she didn't like the fame that came with it.

She said: ''I know what it's like to feel like you can't leave your house because of 'Call Me Maybe'. I'm not looking for another 'Call Me Maybe.'''

And Carly admits fame was ''paralysing'' when she first started out in the industry.

She added to People magazine: ''I remember first coming to Los Angeles and going to a sushi restaurant, and there were paparazzi outside. I thought, 'I'm never coming back to this place again!' There is something kind of paralysing after that, like, 'Where do I go from here?' The idea of celebrity for celebrity's sake doesn't attract me. I want to be remembered for my songs - I could care less if you remember my name or my face.''

Carly had previously revealed she wrote 200 songs for her new album.

She said: ''I rarely write a song and am like, 'It's done!' It's sort of my passion and obsession in a way: late at night being like, 'I found the lyric!' I envy writers that are like, 'I just wrote this and put it on the album.' I'm like, 'How do you sleep at night?!' ''

And the brunette beauty has revealed her album is inspired by love, both her break-up with her ex, photographer David Kalani Larkins, and her relationship with her current musician boyfriend.

She added: ''When you get to the place where you know somebody, and they've seen your absolute embarrassing worst and love you still, there's a rush and a high. I try to create that with the music that I make: a feeling of a moment being so intense that you're present in it and you're nowhere else.''