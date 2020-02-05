Carly Rae Jepsen ''could see'' herself living in the UK.

The 'Call Me Maybe' singer would consider settling down in Great Britain after falling in love with British songwriter James Flannigan.

She said: ''I could see myself living there. There's so much that I love. I made James take me to high tea. That was fun. I always do a night-time bike ride too.''

As well as James, Carly also has some British inspiration in the form of Kate Bush and has teased her new shows are much more ''theatrical''.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, she shared: ''When I discovered her, I texted all of my producer friends, like, 'How can I incorporate some of this into my world?' There's been a big shift with this tour, just allowing myself to be as theatrical as I want to be on stage.''

Meanwhile, Carly previously opened up about fame, admitting that becoming famous made her lose her love of music and eventually performing on stage felt more of a ''responsibility'' than something pleasurable.

She said: ''After 'Call Me Maybe', my life was such a blur. It was a new thing to be recognised everywhere and I started to feel the pressures of the way my life had changed. You have to be careful, it's easy to lose yourself in fame and be swallowed up by people's perception of you. I was losing my happiness. My idea of joy - singing on stage - started to feel like a great responsibility. That's why I took so much time making [2015 album] 'Emotion'. I wanted to get back to what connected me to music in the first place. I've learned to seclude myself with the people that know me so I can keep the authentic relationships going that matter in my life.''