Carly Rae Jepsen has announced her new album 'Dedicated'.

The 'Call Me Maybe' hitmaker took to social media on Monday (01.04.19) to reveal the artwork for her long-awaited follow-up to 2015's 'Emotion', which will be released on May 17.

Alongside the artwork, which sees the singer sit on the floor in a ballet-like pose in a wet-look see-through white shirt, she tweeted: ''Secret's out...and so is my album on May 17!! #Dedicated https://carlyraejepsen.lnk.to/Dedicated (sic)''

Although a track-listing is not available at this time, the record will feature the singles 'Now That I Found You' and 'No Drug Like Me'.

The 'I Really Like You' hitmaker previously revealed that she has gone down the less obvious route on her fourth record.

She said: ''I normally write in a bunch of different directions at once.

''Now, the thing that I noticed, generally with a lot of artists, is that we try to put out the most obvious choices.

''I am trying really hard not to do [that] and instead offer something fresh and different from what I did before.

''It is all about showing some kind of growth with each project.''

The Canadian star is set to tour the US in support of her new album, kicking off at the House Of Blues in Anaheim, California, on June 27, and wrapping at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on August 10.

Carly also recently announced her first London show since 2015 will take place at XOYO on May 29.

Tickets for the latter concert go on sale on Friday (05.04.19) from 10am.

Meanwhile, the singer recently revealed she secretly filmed Seal eating ''an entire loaf of bread'' on a private jet.

The 'Party for One' hitmaker was sharing a flight with the 'Kiss From A Rose' star and singer Michael Bolton on their way to ''some gala event'', and she opened up about the bizarre journey with her unlikely travel companions.

She recalled: ''Fun fact: Seal ate an entire loaf of bread one slice at a time. It was gluten-free though.

''So that's good... [The video is] in my phone... The way it happened... He opened the bread, he removed a piece, he closed the bread, he ate the whole piece, nothing on it. Then he did it all over again.''

Carly ''had so many questions'' about the turn of events, and she took the video so she could ask a friend what they thought was going on.

However, she admitted Seal might have noticed her covert filming, and said it was ''a little awkward''.

She said: ''That's probably why things were a little awkward for the rest of the flight. Yeah, maybe.''