Carly Rae Jepsen's new album is inspired by Donna Summer.

The 31-year-old singer is currently in Sweden working on her latest record and has offered fans an insight into what they can expect from the album, admitting that it's got a strong disco sound.

Asked if she's still inspired by a 70s vibe, having previously cited Abba and the Bee Gees as influences, Carly said: ''I would say more Donna Summer than the Bee Gees. That would be the disco inspiration that's leading the pack at the moment.

''That said, some of the songs that have surprised me have not been in the disco realm as much. I can't really put my finger on what it is, but that's exciting too. There's so much music out there right now and so much quality stuff, so I'm trying to find out what I have to offer that's different.''

And while Carly remains some way off finishing her new album, she is relishing the creative process.

The chart-topping star told Entertainment Weekly: ''I'm just really enjoying being in the thick of it. I'd say there's a lot of work left to do, but I'm definitely finding some new sounds for me, which is always the goal: to challenge what you did last time, to break some rules, and to discover new places where you want to go musically.

''I categorise myself as a bit of an over-writer. I don't know if that's a good thing or a bad thing, but it definitely has become part of my process.

''I can't quite seem to just write eight or nine songs and call it a record. I think on this record alone I'm up to at least 42 songs. I'm like, 'Okay, narrowing it down!' but I'm still continuing [to write and record].

''I know that by the time I'm finished I'll have a whole little catalogue - the secret ones that nobody hears, and the ones that I feel are really special and put out there.''