Carl Weathers wants to work with Idris Elba.

The 69-year-old star - who played the loud-mouthed pugilist Apollo Creed opposite Sylvester Stallone in four 'Rocky' films - is a huge fan of BBC police drama 'Luther' and thinks Idris is incredible as the tough detective.

'Chicago Justice' star Weathers would love to drop into the show as an American criminal who Luther has to bring down and he's hoping his comments will lead to him getting a call from the team.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''I'm such a fan of 'Luther', it really is brilliant and I've got to give props to Idris because what he does with that character is really riveting. I would love to play a character in that whose very, very American but who comes to the UK, for whatever reason, and is involved in something he needs to look into. I love the BBC, I think the BBC creates some really great programming and I've seen enough of those shows to welcome a part. It certainly wouldn't be bad to have to live in London for a while.''

Meanwhile, Idris previously teased a 'Luther' film could happen.

He said: ''A film is on the wish list. I think John Luther could transfer really well to a film. We haven't quite got there yet, but yeah man, it could happen.''

And if a movie doesn't get the green light then the 'Jungle Book' star is happy to shoot another series for BBC One, despite his huge success in Hollywood.

When asked if he wants to return to the character on the small screen, he added: ''I'd like to. The audience loved John Luther and I don't think the story's over yet.''