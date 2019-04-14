Carl Weathers is to star in 'The Mandalorian'.

The 'Rocky' star is to appear in the new 'Star Wars' series, which will premiere on Disney+ in November 2019.

Speaking about his character Greif Marda at the Star Wars Celebration in Chicago, he said: ''Of all things I've been in, nothing comes close to this! This group of fans is like something out of Star Wars. The character is Greif Marda and he's a guy that's running this group of bounty hunters. He's kind of the head of this guild of bounty hunters. There seems to be a lot of kind of nefarious people ... He's looking for someone to go after a product for a client that's very valuable ... and he finds a bounty hunter named Mandalorian ... and he hires this guy and sends him out there and the Mando does what needs to be done.''

Gina Carano will play Kara Dune, a former Rebel shock trooper, whilst Pedro Pascal will star as the titular Mandalorian.

He said of his role: ''The Mandalorian is a mysterious, lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy. Some might say he has questionable moral character, in line with some of our best Westerns, and some good samurai [films.] And he's a badass.''

Series showrunner Jon Favreau has revealed that the new web television series will take place ''five years after 'Return of the Jedi''' and also confirmed that the ''vestiges of the Empire'' still exist.