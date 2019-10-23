Carl Barat and his sister Lucie's indie band they are managing, The Heartless, have announced their first single.

The Libertines rocker put out a request ''desperately seeking'' musicians for a mystery project in May.

And now the four-piece, which aim to bring ''the most influential aspects of the 00's indie scene to the forefront of musical discussion'', have shared details of their debut track, 'Heartless'.

As per a press release the song, which will reportedly arrive next month, will ''portray a refreshing reflection of a notorious and prolific period of time in this exciting and unequivocally unique project.''

The new group is fronted by Ellie James and, according to their Instagram bio, they are also part of an upcoming ''TV drama series'' Carl and his sibling are working on with Zoe Rocha of Ruby Rock Pictures.

The profile reads: ''New drama series with original music by Lucie and Carl Barat Produced by Zoe Rocha @rubyrockpictures #theheartless #brandnewband (sic)''

A few months ago, Carl shared a poster which he described as a ''casting call'', and stated the band members ''must be able to play and act''.

The post, which was also shared on The Libertines' social media platforms, featured the 41-year-old musician wearing a pair of sunglasses, and also encouraged potential candidates to email TheHeartlessPeople@gmail.com if they think they felt they had the suitable credentials.

It's a busy time for Carl as he recently updated fans about plans for The Libertines' fourth studio album, admitting he has to lock himself away ''in a little bunker'' because ''can't work under the pressure'' of thinking he needs to pen a big hit.

He said: ''I tend to lock myself away in my little bunker as I can be lazy, I can't work under the pressure of thinking I need to write a f***ing hit.

''I've got a lot of ideas for this album.

''Ones which I need to chat about with the boys.''

And the lead guitarist previously said the upcoming record - a follow-up to 2015's 'Anthems for Doomed Youth' - will be very much in the vein of their 2002 debut album, 'Up the Bracket'.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''We have a special plan for that actually. I can't really say anything about it, but it is really exciting and we are all in a really good place for that.

''The project we are looking at is pretty immersive and I think it will be more like how we were for our first record.''