Carl Barat says The Libertines have started working on their fourth studio album.

The band's guitarist has revealed the group have put ''dates in [their] studio diary'' for their next record - a follow-up to 2015 album 'Anthems for Doomed Youth' - and the band have already started putting together some lyrics for new tunes.

He said: ''We've been down and done a few writing sessions already.''

The Libertines - also made up of Pete Doherty, John Hassall, Gary Powell - are also planning to change their tactics when making their new album, with Carl admitting they will be ''a bit less control freak'' about the new record.

Speaking on music show 'Red Stripe Presents: This Feeling TV', he added: ''But we're going to sort of bed in and do something a bit less control freak this time, rather doing lots and compiling and seeing what's working and what isn't.

''But there will be quite a few stories around the corner I think.''

Carl recently admitted he has to lock himself away when trying to write new music for the band, because he ''can't work under the pressure'' of trying to pen a huge hit.

He said: ''I tend to lock myself away in my little bunker as I can be lazy, I can't work under the pressure of thinking I need to write a f***ing hit.

''I've got a lot of ideas for this album.

''Ones which I need to chat about with the boys.''

What's more, last week, Carl made a ''desperate'' appeal for musicians for a mystery project.

He took to Instagram in his search for a ''male bassist, male guitarist, male drummer and a frontman'' for a new project called The Heartless.

The 41-year-old star shared a poster which he described as a ''casting call'', and he stated the band members ''must be able to play and act''.

The post, which was also shared on The Libertines' social media platforms, features Carl wearing a pair of sunglasses, and also encourages potential candidates to email TheHeartlessPeople@gmail.com if they think they have the suitable credentials.