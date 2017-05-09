Carl Barat has confirmed he got engaged secretly.

The Libertines musician has revealed he got down on one knee and proposed to the mother of his two children, Edie Langley - with whom he sons Eli, six, and two-year-old Ramone - though he has kept details of how he asked her for his hand in marriage private.

Speaking to Gordon Smart for the first episode of 'This Feeling TV', he revealed: ''It was a lengthy and gruelling audition, but I am please to say she got the part.

''We've been together for time and we've got two kids, I mean I think that is the hard work.''

Asked if he has calmed down the partying now he is a doting dad, Carl said: ''Obviously. It is about moving around your balance and obviously when I am with the kids I am a devoted father and they mean the world to me.''

The 38-year-old rocker also revealed The Libertines have a new album coming soon.

He said: ''Yeah. We're doing everything we can. We've got so much material and so much still to do and say.''

The 'Can't Stand Me Now' hitmaker also shared details of his and his bandmate Pete Doherty's new hotel venture, which they are currently waiting on planning permission for.

He said: ''We're jumping through hoops - the last thing we're waiting on is getting the planning permission. If that goes through then we're in business and rolling with a place to make a record, place to rehearse, place to write, a place to do whatever we want really.''

The singer-and-bassist previously teased that the follow-up to 2015's 'Anthems for Doomed Youth' soon will be very much in the vein of their debut album 'Up the Bracket', which was released in 2002.

Carl previously told BANG Showbiz: ''We are working on the new record. We have a special plan for that actually. I can't really say anything about it, but it is really exciting and we are all in a really good place for that.

''The project we are looking at is pretty immersive and I think it will be more like how we were for our first record.''

The full episode of 'Red Stripe Presents.... This Feeling TV!', also featuring 'Line of Duty' star Martin Compston, is available to watch here: https://youtu.be/lcGTWJj0Hmo