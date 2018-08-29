Carl Barat can't ''work under the pressure'' of writing a hit.

The Libertines songwriter has admitted he can be a bit ''lazy'' when it comes to making new music and likes to be by himself with no distractions when penning lyrics so he's only influenced by his own ideas, not what's hot in the charts.

Revealing how far he's got with the stuff he's been working on for the 'Can't Stand Me Now' group - in which he's joined by Pete Doherty, John Hassall and Gary Powell - in interview with men's fashion website, www.scottsmenswear.com, he said: ''I tend to lock myself away in my little bunker as I can be lazy, I can't work under the pressure of thinking I need to write a f***ing hit.

''I've got a lot of ideas for this album.

''Ones which I need to chat about with the boys.''

As for what to expect from The Libertines' fourth record - the follow-up to 2015's 'Anthems for Doomed Youth' - the vocalist and lead guitarist previously said it will be very much in the vein of their 2002 debut album, 'Up the Bracket'.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''We have a special plan for that actually. I can't really say anything about it, but it is really exciting and we are all in a really good place for that.

''The project we are looking at is pretty immersive and I think it will be more like how we were for our first record.''

Whilst the band are still working on new music at their new hotel-come-studio venture The Albion in Margate, Kent, they recently announced they are taking a break from touring for the ''foreseeable future''.

The indie rockers - who hit the music scene in 1997 - will play their final show at the Wheels and Fins Festival in Kent, South East England, on September 9.

The event features the band's own special curated line-up called Sharabang, which sees support acts such as Echo And The Bunnymen, Reverend And The Makers, Chas And Dave, Cabbage and Mic Righteous take to the stage.

Making the announcement, Pete and co tweeted: ''Having toured continuously since the release of 'Anthems', we have decided to make Sharabang at @wheelsandfinsuk in Margate our final show for the foreseeable future.''

Carl also opened up about needing the long-awaited break.

He said: ''Peter [Doherty], Gary [Powell], John [Hassall] and myself think it's about time we took a break from playing live until we have something new for everyone to hear.

''The 'Albion Rooms' studio is finished, it's beautiful and we want to concentrate all our efforts writing and recording the new album.

''This will make this last show very special indeed as it should bring this Libertines chapter to a close with a SharaBANG. (sic)''