Carl Barat is ''desperately seeking'' musicians for a mystery project.

The Libertines guitarist has taken to Instagram in his search for a ''male bassist, male guitarist, male drummer and a frontman'' for a new project called The Heartless.

Carl shared a poster which he described as a ''casting call'', and he stated the band members ''must be able to play and act''.

The post, which was also shared on The Libertines' social media platforms, features the 40-year-old musician wearing a pair of sunglasses, and also encourages potential candidates to email TheHeartlessPeople@gmail.com if they think they have the suitable credentials.

It's a busy time for Carl as he recently updated fans about plans for The Libertines' fourth studio album, admitting he has to lock himself away ''in a little bunker'' because ''can't work under the pressure'' of thinking he needs to pen a big hit.

He said: ''I tend to lock myself away in my little bunker as I can be lazy, I can't work under the pressure of thinking I need to write a f***ing hit.

''I've got a lot of ideas for this album.

''Ones which I need to chat about with the boys.''

And the lead guitarist previously said the upcoming record - a follow-up to 2015's 'Anthems for Doomed Youth' - will be very much in the vein of their 2002 debut album, 'Up the Bracket'.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''We have a special plan for that actually. I can't really say anything about it, but it is really exciting and we are all in a really good place for that.

''The project we are looking at is pretty immersive and I think it will be more like how we were for our first record.''