Carl Barat has appealed to musicians to get in touch about a mystery new project, entitled The Heartless, revealing he is seeking a ''male bassist, male guitarist, male drummer and a frontman''.
Carl Barat is ''desperately seeking'' musicians for a mystery project.
The Libertines guitarist has taken to Instagram in his search for a ''male bassist, male guitarist, male drummer and a frontman'' for a new project called The Heartless.
Carl shared a poster which he described as a ''casting call'', and he stated the band members ''must be able to play and act''.
The post, which was also shared on The Libertines' social media platforms, features the 40-year-old musician wearing a pair of sunglasses, and also encourages potential candidates to email TheHeartlessPeople@gmail.com if they think they have the suitable credentials.
It's a busy time for Carl as he recently updated fans about plans for The Libertines' fourth studio album, admitting he has to lock himself away ''in a little bunker'' because ''can't work under the pressure'' of thinking he needs to pen a big hit.
He said: ''I tend to lock myself away in my little bunker as I can be lazy, I can't work under the pressure of thinking I need to write a f***ing hit.
''I've got a lot of ideas for this album.
''Ones which I need to chat about with the boys.''
And the lead guitarist previously said the upcoming record - a follow-up to 2015's 'Anthems for Doomed Youth' - will be very much in the vein of their 2002 debut album, 'Up the Bracket'.
He told BANG Showbiz: ''We have a special plan for that actually. I can't really say anything about it, but it is really exciting and we are all in a really good place for that.
''The project we are looking at is pretty immersive and I think it will be more like how we were for our first record.''
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Watch the trailer for TelstarIn 1962 The Tornados were the first British band to get...