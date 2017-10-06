Hollywood beauty Carey Mulligan revealed she wants to do more films with ''a lot of action'' after claiming she feels she is ''stuck'' in the 19th Century,
Carey Mulligan wants to do a film with ''a lot of action''.
The 32-year-old actress has starred in a number of period dramas, including 'Pride and Prejudice', 'Far From the Madding Crowd' and 'Suffragette', but now she is on the lookout for something more ''contemporary'' and relevant to today's society.
Speaking at the 61st BFI London Film Festival at the Odeon Cinema, in London's Leicester Square, on Thursday (05.10.17), she said: ''I feel I've been stuck in the 19th Century for too long. I need to do something contemporary.
''I want to do more films set in the modern day that feel relevant to today. Some state of the nation pieces. I want to do something that requires a lot of action.''
The British actress can next be seen in Dee Rees' new racial discrimination movie 'Mudbound' is set in 1940s Southern America and she had to work hard to perfect her accent.
She said: ''I worked with the same dialogue coach for a while. He sent me lots of recordings from women from the south and I just had hope for the best.''
The movie is based on Hillary Jordan's novel of the same name and follows the unlikely friendship of two World War Two veterans, one white and one black, as they return from war and find common ground as their families face difficulty in their local community, and the actress signed up for the film in the hope the director could turn the story into something ''big and epic''.
She said: ''The reason I wanted to get involved in this film was primarily because I wanted to work with Dee.
''After reading the book and the script, I wanted to see if Dee could do what the book inspires and make the small, sentimental story into something big and epic.''
