Carey Mulligan's one-woman play 'Girls & Boys' is transferring to New York.
The 32-year-old actress has earned rave reviews for her portrayal of Woman in Dennis Kelly's new drama at the Royal Court Theatre in London.
Now the show is set to move to the Off-Broadway Minetta Lane Theater in Manhattan where previews will begin on June 12, with opening night on June 20.
The production follows an unnamed woman as she meets her future husband at an airport. They fall in love and settle down, but the play then charts the breakdown of their marriage, only from her point of view.
The 'Collateral star' was born in London but is now based in America with her husband, Mumford and Sons musician Marcus Mumford, with whom she two young children.
Carey admitted she couldn't possible turn down the role when she was approached by Kelly because she was ''captivated'' by the character due to how ''normal'' she is.
Speaking to the Daily Mail newspaper, she said: ''They are an ordinary family then their whole world starts to unravel and events take a disturbing turn.''
