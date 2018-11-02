British actress Carey Mulligan has confessed she treated fame too seriously in her younger years.
Carey Mulligan treated fame too seriously in her younger years.
The 33-year-old actress - who has a three-year-old daughter called Evelyn with her husband Marcus Mumford - has admitted to being too intense about fame in the early stages of her career.
She shared: ''I find it all much easier now. I took it all way too seriously when I was younger because I didn't know any different. It all happened so quickly.
''I went to the premiere of 'Pride and Prejudice' but there were 12 of us and no one took my photo on my own.
''Then 'An Education' happened and suddenly it was awards season in LA, and I honestly had no idea what was going on.
''I was completely freaked out and so paranoid about everything, people judging me or saying [things] about me. It's a shame, because it should've been really fun and it wasn't.''
Carey is still battling self-confidence issues, and her intense approach means she finds it tough to succeed in comedic roles.
The actress - who starred in the one-woman play 'Girls and Boys' earlier this year - admitted that her style isn't suited to the genre.
She told Porter Edit magazine: ''I didn't know how to do the jokes, to get a laugh out of an audience, I didn't know what to do with my hands.
''When I read the script, I laughed on the first page and I wanted to make the audience do the same, but I didn't know how.''
Meanwhile, Carey recently claimed that Hollywood is ''limiting'' for parents.
The 'Great Gatsby' star said it is difficult for parents to shoot movies because childcare is so expensive.
She explained: ''It's incredibly difficult. Childcare is so expensive. I've never, ever been on a set where they have childcare. But I've been on lots of sets where lots of people have very young children.
''[If there was childcare,] it would make it possible for a lot of talented people to come and do their job. At the moment, it's limiting.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Director-cowriter Dee Rees (Bessie) gives this 1940s drama such an epic scale that it might...
Based on real events a century ago that still resonate loudly today, this movie takes...
This new take on the Thomas Hardy classic vividly captures the story's modern themes through...
Throughout the late 19th Century and early 20th Century, a secret war took place on...
Bathsheba Everdene (Carey Mulligan) is a beautiful young, yet poor woman. After saving the life...
The Coen brothers have a wry twinkle in their eyes as they take us on...
Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge) is the perfect director to take on F. Scott Fitzgerald's iconic...
Llewyn Davis is a struggling folk musician attempting to find his place in the world...
When Nick Carraway moved from the Midwest to New York in 1922 to kick start...
It is 1922 and Nick Carraway, a Midwesterner who moved to New York to kick...
This unflinching, thoughtful drama about sex addiction is made with such skill and honesty that...
Based on the James Sallis novel, this lean, stylish thriller is confidently assembled to pull...
A man who is known only as The Driver moonlights as a getaway driver at...