Carey Mulligan treated fame too seriously in her younger years.

The 33-year-old actress - who has a three-year-old daughter called Evelyn with her husband Marcus Mumford - has admitted to being too intense about fame in the early stages of her career.

She shared: ''I find it all much easier now. I took it all way too seriously when I was younger because I didn't know any different. It all happened so quickly.

''I went to the premiere of 'Pride and Prejudice' but there were 12 of us and no one took my photo on my own.

''Then 'An Education' happened and suddenly it was awards season in LA, and I honestly had no idea what was going on.

''I was completely freaked out and so paranoid about everything, people judging me or saying [things] about me. It's a shame, because it should've been really fun and it wasn't.''

Carey is still battling self-confidence issues, and her intense approach means she finds it tough to succeed in comedic roles.

The actress - who starred in the one-woman play 'Girls and Boys' earlier this year - admitted that her style isn't suited to the genre.

She told Porter Edit magazine: ''I didn't know how to do the jokes, to get a laugh out of an audience, I didn't know what to do with my hands.

''When I read the script, I laughed on the first page and I wanted to make the audience do the same, but I didn't know how.''

Meanwhile, Carey recently claimed that Hollywood is ''limiting'' for parents.

The 'Great Gatsby' star said it is difficult for parents to shoot movies because childcare is so expensive.

She explained: ''It's incredibly difficult. Childcare is so expensive. I've never, ever been on a set where they have childcare. But I've been on lots of sets where lots of people have very young children.

''[If there was childcare,] it would make it possible for a lot of talented people to come and do their job. At the moment, it's limiting.''