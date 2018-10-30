Carey Mulligan thinks Hollywood is ''limiting'' for parents.

The 'Great Gatsby' star says it is difficult for moms and dads to film for movies as childcare is expensive and she has called for there to be childcare provided on set.

She told Radio Times: ''It's incredibly difficult. Childcare is so expensive. I've never, ever been on a set where they have childcare. But I've been on lots of sets where lots of people have very young children. [If there was childcare,] it would make it possible for a lot of talented people to come and do their job. At the moment, it's limiting.''

The 33-year-old actress - who has two children with her husband Marcus Mumford -previously revealed she wants to see women ''fail'' in movies and is constantly searching for projects that feature ''realistic portrayals of women''.

She said: ''It is so rare to see a woman allowed to fail on screen. Women are censored. I have worked on jobs before where my character, originally in the novel or in the original script, has behaved in a way that is morally objectionable or unpleasant and we have played those scenes on set, we have acted them, and then when it's come to the edit they have been cut out. And I have asked why they've gone and been told, 'The audience really doesn't like it when she's not very nice.' And I think that's such a misconception. I don't think that's true. Unless we show someone's flaws, we are not showing a full person. When women are on screen, often if they make mistakes or they are failing, they are the villain.''