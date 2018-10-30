Carey Mulligan thinks Hollywood is ''limiting'' for moms and dads as childcare is very expensive and has called for it to be provided on set.
Carey Mulligan thinks Hollywood is ''limiting'' for parents.
The 'Great Gatsby' star says it is difficult for moms and dads to film for movies as childcare is expensive and she has called for there to be childcare provided on set.
She told Radio Times: ''It's incredibly difficult. Childcare is so expensive. I've never, ever been on a set where they have childcare. But I've been on lots of sets where lots of people have very young children. [If there was childcare,] it would make it possible for a lot of talented people to come and do their job. At the moment, it's limiting.''
The 33-year-old actress - who has two children with her husband Marcus Mumford -previously revealed she wants to see women ''fail'' in movies and is constantly searching for projects that feature ''realistic portrayals of women''.
She said: ''It is so rare to see a woman allowed to fail on screen. Women are censored. I have worked on jobs before where my character, originally in the novel or in the original script, has behaved in a way that is morally objectionable or unpleasant and we have played those scenes on set, we have acted them, and then when it's come to the edit they have been cut out. And I have asked why they've gone and been told, 'The audience really doesn't like it when she's not very nice.' And I think that's such a misconception. I don't think that's true. Unless we show someone's flaws, we are not showing a full person. When women are on screen, often if they make mistakes or they are failing, they are the villain.''
'Speak and Spell' was released on this day (October 5th) in 1981.
It's October 3rd! And you know what that means...
The final trailer for the new sequel is here.
After a couple of weeks of speculation, the Irish quartet are getting back together for the 20th anniversary of their 1998 formation.
Once a fire fighter, always a fire fighter.
Brody Dalle's band dropped their first new music since 2003's 'Coral Fang'.
Director-cowriter Dee Rees (Bessie) gives this 1940s drama such an epic scale that it might...
Based on real events a century ago that still resonate loudly today, this movie takes...
This new take on the Thomas Hardy classic vividly captures the story's modern themes through...
Throughout the late 19th Century and early 20th Century, a secret war took place on...
Bathsheba Everdene (Carey Mulligan) is a beautiful young, yet poor woman. After saving the life...
The Coen brothers have a wry twinkle in their eyes as they take us on...
Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge) is the perfect director to take on F. Scott Fitzgerald's iconic...
Llewyn Davis is a struggling folk musician attempting to find his place in the world...
When Nick Carraway moved from the Midwest to New York in 1922 to kick start...
It is 1922 and Nick Carraway, a Midwesterner who moved to New York to kick...
This unflinching, thoughtful drama about sex addiction is made with such skill and honesty that...
Based on the James Sallis novel, this lean, stylish thriller is confidently assembled to pull...
A man who is known only as The Driver moonlights as a getaway driver at...