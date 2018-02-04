Carey Mulligan doesn't want to be in a superhero movie.

The 'Mudbound' actress - who has two-year-old daughter Evelyn, and a three-month-old child whose name and gender are unknown, with husband Marcus Mumford - is a big fan of watching movies in the genre, but she has no desire to professionally inhabit the fantasy comic book world.

She said: ''[Superhero movies are] just not what I'm going after. I prefer to keep the fourth wall intact in that instance.''

Instead, the 'Suffragette' star looks for strong characters because she thinks it is an ''honour'' to portray role models on screen.

She told the latest issue of Psychologies magazine: ''It's a remarkable honour to be able to portray these strong characters - these women with such complexity - and I want to do it as much as possible.

''I think that it is important for young girls to watch a movie or a television series and see women in these leadership roles, making decisions for themselves and being proactive - I'm driven by that.''

The 32-year-old actress found working on 'Mudbound' - in which she plays Laura, the wife of Garrett Hedlund's PTSD-stricken veteran - particularly emotional because it was her first role as a mother since becoming a parent herself.

She said: ''I had played mothers before, bt never having known what it's like to have your own child.

''My daughter was eight months old when we were filming 'Mudbound' so it was the first time I felt connected in that way.

''It was so much more intense, knowing and experiencing those emotions.''