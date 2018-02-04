Carey Mulligan doesn't want to take on a role in a superhero movie.
Carey Mulligan doesn't want to be in a superhero movie.
The 'Mudbound' actress - who has two-year-old daughter Evelyn, and a three-month-old child whose name and gender are unknown, with husband Marcus Mumford - is a big fan of watching movies in the genre, but she has no desire to professionally inhabit the fantasy comic book world.
She said: ''[Superhero movies are] just not what I'm going after. I prefer to keep the fourth wall intact in that instance.''
Instead, the 'Suffragette' star looks for strong characters because she thinks it is an ''honour'' to portray role models on screen.
She told the latest issue of Psychologies magazine: ''It's a remarkable honour to be able to portray these strong characters - these women with such complexity - and I want to do it as much as possible.
''I think that it is important for young girls to watch a movie or a television series and see women in these leadership roles, making decisions for themselves and being proactive - I'm driven by that.''
The 32-year-old actress found working on 'Mudbound' - in which she plays Laura, the wife of Garrett Hedlund's PTSD-stricken veteran - particularly emotional because it was her first role as a mother since becoming a parent herself.
She said: ''I had played mothers before, bt never having known what it's like to have your own child.
''My daughter was eight months old when we were filming 'Mudbound' so it was the first time I felt connected in that way.
''It was so much more intense, knowing and experiencing those emotions.''
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
Director-cowriter Dee Rees (Bessie) gives this 1940s drama such an epic scale that it might...
Based on real events a century ago that still resonate loudly today, this movie takes...
This new take on the Thomas Hardy classic vividly captures the story's modern themes through...
Throughout the late 19th Century and early 20th Century, a secret war took place on...
Bathsheba Everdene (Carey Mulligan) is a beautiful young, yet poor woman. After saving the life...
The Coen brothers have a wry twinkle in their eyes as they take us on...
Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge) is the perfect director to take on F. Scott Fitzgerald's iconic...
Llewyn Davis is a struggling folk musician attempting to find his place in the world...
When Nick Carraway moved from the Midwest to New York in 1922 to kick start...
It is 1922 and Nick Carraway, a Midwesterner who moved to New York to kick...
This unflinching, thoughtful drama about sex addiction is made with such skill and honesty that...
Based on the James Sallis novel, this lean, stylish thriller is confidently assembled to pull...
A man who is known only as The Driver moonlights as a getaway driver at...