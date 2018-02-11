Hollywood star Carey Mulligan has revealed she used to cry after red carpet events.
The 32-year-old actress felt incredibly uncomfortable in the spotlight and was terrified of the awards circuit, but these days she tries to just see it as ''fun'' and enjoys them much more.
She said: ''I hated all of it - the interviews, the red carpets.
''I used to get to the end of a red carpet and start crying - I felt so uncomfortable.
''It took a lot out of me and it was an alien environment that I felt completely out of kilter with.
''These days it's all fun, that's the only way to take it. Something like that would never scare me now in the way it did then.''
The 'Mudbound' actress - who has two-year-old daughter Evelyn, and a three-month-old child whose name and gender are unknown, with husband Marcus Mumford - has also grown to embrace her celebrity status as a platform to bring attention to causes close to her heart.
Carey said she likes to take on movies that draw on uncomfortable topics.
She explained to Psychologies magazine: ''Film has an extraordinary ability to make us look at the things that make us uncomfortable.
''I like that, but it can also be terrifying.''
When she isn't working, Carey loves the peace and quiet of life at home with her family in Devon, England.
She said: ''We have a farm, but we are not farmers.
''It's just that we enjoy the peace and beauty of living in the countryside.''
