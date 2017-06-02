Carey Mulligan is set to star in 'On The Other Side', which a movie based on the real life experiences of war correspondent Kate Webb.
The 32-year-old actress has been cast as a war correspondent in the upcoming movie, which will be overseen by First Look Media, and to assist in producing the film as well.
And the British beauty is honoured she has been selected to appear in the movie and work with a ''talented team of producers''.
Mulligan told Variety: ''I'm so excited to bring Kate Webb's remarkable story to the screen. Her integrity, curiosity about the unknown and tenacity set her apart from many other journalists of her time and ultimately saved her life. In a world of increasing division, I can't think of a more relevant character to portray today. Someone who's very survival depended on her desire to understand the other side of the story, to obtain the truth and to report it faithfully. It is an honour to embark on this project with such a talented team of producers.''
The plot will follow the true life story of journalist Kate Webb, which has been detailed in her own text 'On the Other Side: 23 Days with the Vietcong', who reported on the Vietnam war, was caught, held captive for 23 days, but eventually survived the ''most harrowing experiences''.
Speaking about the movie, the President of the entertainment company, Michael Bloom, told Variety: ''As one of the few women reporters to cover the Vietnam War, Kate Webb endured and ultimately survived the most harrowing experiences a war correspondent could ever face.''
And First Look Media are ''excited'' to have Carey on board the production to depict the ''fearless'' female protagonist.
Bloom continued: ''In a time where journalism is being tested today, we're excited that Carey will portray this fearless woman and look forward to partnering with her, Margot and Edet to bring this incredible story to life.''
Margot Hand of Picture Films as well as Edet Belzberg of EBM Productions will co-produce the movie alongside Mulligan, whilst First Look Media's Adam Pincus, Annie Marter will be on board to oversee the project.
