Chad and Carey Hayes have been hired to rewrite the 'Die Hard 6' script.

The two scribes - who are best known for 'The Conjuring' - have been hired by Twenty-First Century Fox to rewrite the highly anticipated sixth instalment of the popular action franchise starring Bruce Willis, The Tracking Board reports.

Len Wiseman is still on board to produce and helm the new movie - which is currently titled 'Die Hard: Year One'.

Although not much is known on the plot of the film, it has been dubbed a ''part-prequel, part-sequel'' and will see Willis reprising his role as the wisecracking police detective John McClane.

Half of the movie will see McClane as a rookie police officer in the early 1980s, with the rest of the movie being set in the present day.

Willis, 62, first starred as McClane in the 1988 classic movie - which was based on author Roderick Thorp's novel 'Nothing Lasts Forever' - and was last seen as the iconic character back in 2013 in 'A Good Day To Die Hard'.

At the end of February, Willis revealed that the film is still going ahead and the script had been written, but it appears the Hayes brothers are working on a rewrite.

Casting is already underway to find a younger McClane and Wiseman said last year: ''The right casting for this role is crucial.

''Those bare feet have some very big shoes to fill.''

In the last film, McClane and his son Jack (Jai Courtney) had to complete a mission which took them into the heart of the Russian organized crime.

Willis said at the time: ''I'm really pleased to continue to be asked back to do other versions and other incarnations of 'Die Hard'.

''The first one really is ... That's all there is. Everything else is just trying to be as good as that film.''

The franchise has five movies to date under the banner of the 'Die Hard' and have Willis has reprised his role in every film to date.